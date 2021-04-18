Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC) Holdings Decreased by Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Vectrus worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Vectrus by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 488,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,270,000 after acquiring an additional 84,360 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Vectrus in the 4th quarter valued at about $22,061,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Vectrus by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 203,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,400,000 after purchasing an additional 35,248 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vectrus by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 184,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vectrus by 1,231.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 141,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,025,000 after purchasing an additional 130,680 shares in the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VEC traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.89. 204 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,761. The company has a market cap of $606.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.73. Vectrus, Inc. has a one year low of $36.83 and a one year high of $60.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.49. Vectrus had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 2.19%. The business had revenue of $355.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.81 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vectrus, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Kevin A. Leonard sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.56, for a total transaction of $102,480.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,215.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vectrus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, March 6th.

Vectrus, Inc provides facility and base operations, supply chain and logistics, information technology mission support, and engineering and digital integration services. It offers facility and base operations services, such as facilities operations and maintenance, base life support, facilities engineering and management, airfield management, civil engineering, public works, transportation operations, and emergency services.

