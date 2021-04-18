Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Purchased by Dfpg Investments LLC

Dfpg Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,209 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Dfpg Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $4,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Betterment LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 24,030,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,677,344,000 after purchasing an additional 960,505 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,026,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,304,000 after purchasing an additional 603,625 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,170,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,115,000 after purchasing an additional 92,098 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,711,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,117,000 after purchasing an additional 61,818 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,698,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,575,000 after purchasing an additional 120,269 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $216.87. 45,717 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,468,638. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $135.87 and a 1 year high of $216.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.44.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

