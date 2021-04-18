Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) Stake Boosted by Westside Investment Management Inc.

Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,118 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 188,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,615,000 after buying an additional 33,016 shares during the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $28,300,000. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 33,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,979,000 after buying an additional 4,361 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 288.1% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after buying an additional 13,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,114.7% in the fourth quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 138,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,184,000 after buying an additional 126,779 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ BND opened at $85.22 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $84.22 and a fifty-two week high of $89.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.07.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.192 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st.

