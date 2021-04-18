Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Acquired by Leavell Investment Management Inc.

Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 1.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 78,891 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises about 1.4% of Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $16,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VB. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $188,585,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 248.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,289,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,131,000 after purchasing an additional 920,113 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,035,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,066,000 after purchasing an additional 279,042 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,936,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,127,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,266,000 after purchasing an additional 168,934 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VB traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $221.61. The stock had a trading volume of 721,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 835,900. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $215.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.77. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $118.06 and a 52 week high of $223.62.

