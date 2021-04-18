Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Holdings Lifted by Resource Planning Group

Resource Planning Group boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,013 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 146 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Resource Planning Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Resource Planning Group’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BSV. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $82.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,519,521. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $82.24 and its 200 day moving average is $82.68. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $82.03 and a 52-week high of $83.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

