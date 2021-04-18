Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) Shares Sold by Arbor Investment Advisors LLC

Arbor Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) by 35.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,177 shares during the period. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 82.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 74.0% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 8,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 3,824 shares during the period. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,437,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 7,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period.

Shares of VTWO stock opened at $181.56 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $179.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.14. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $92.31 and a 52 week high of $189.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%.

