Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Bought by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 9.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,661 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,710,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,109,379,000 after buying an additional 102,758 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,320,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,513,638,000 after buying an additional 43,422 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,501,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,511,000 after purchasing an additional 263,365 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $346,161,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,421,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,985,000 after purchasing an additional 95,761 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $231.01 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $139.33 and a 52 week high of $230.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.57.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Article: What are Bollinger Bands?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.