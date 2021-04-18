Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Sold by Hartford Financial Management Inc.

Hartford Financial Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 54 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF makes up about 1.1% of Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $4,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,396,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,201,604,000 after acquiring an additional 304,688 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,027,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $717,428,000 after acquiring an additional 35,894 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,104,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $390,880,000 after acquiring an additional 9,059 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 457,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $161,813,000 after acquiring an additional 33,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 328,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $116,138,000 after acquiring an additional 16,063 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT traded up $6.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $387.09. The company had a trading volume of 417,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,179. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $220.85 and a 1-year high of $387.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $360.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $345.95.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

