Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Sold by Allegiant Private Advisors LLC

Allegiant Private Advisors LLC lowered its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 11.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,966 shares during the period. Allegiant Private Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,822,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,245,000 after purchasing an additional 711,940 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,661,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,633,000 after buying an additional 650,831 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 112.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 516,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,249,000 after buying an additional 272,863 shares during the period. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,135,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,244,000.

VYM opened at $103.58 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $72.53 and a 1-year high of $103.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.23.

