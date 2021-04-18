Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Shares Sold by Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 570 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VGK. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,103,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $307,447,000 after acquiring an additional 505,260 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 26,082.3% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 3,949,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,881,000 after acquiring an additional 3,934,782 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,709,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $163,213,000 after acquiring an additional 310,071 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,589,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $155,996,000 after acquiring an additional 266,295 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,282,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $137,491,000 after acquiring an additional 192,822 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF stock opened at $66.67 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52-week low of $43.30 and a 52-week high of $65.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.58.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

