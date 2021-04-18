Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 45.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,412 shares during the quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Betterment LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 48,699,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,440,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515,179 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,763,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,641,800,000 after purchasing an additional 3,907,111 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,193,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,062,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319,004 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 143.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,735,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $988,953,000 after purchasing an additional 11,631,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 16,176,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $810,586,000 after purchasing an additional 265,460 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,200,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,456,633. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.12. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $34.31 and a one year high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

