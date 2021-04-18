Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Bought by N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 15.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,834 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $730,152,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 143.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,735,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $988,953,000 after buying an additional 11,631,044 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,763,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,641,800,000 after acquiring an additional 3,907,111 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 681.9% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 3,580,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $179,413,000 after acquiring an additional 3,122,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,193,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,062,002,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319,004 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of VWO opened at $52.78 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.17. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $34.31 and a twelve month high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Recommended Story: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.