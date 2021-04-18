Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Acquired by Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 1,126.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 129,830 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,245 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $6,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,527,116,000. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 77,763,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,671,238,000 after acquiring an additional 4,489,121 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 74,144,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,500,382,000 after acquiring an additional 4,013,261 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $84,279,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,960,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740,932 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $51.37 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.63. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $33.68 and a 12 month high of $51.08.

