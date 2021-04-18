Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Stock Holdings Lifted by Crescent Capital Consulting LLC

Crescent Capital Consulting LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,384 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,359 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up about 2.2% of Crescent Capital Consulting LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $9,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 89.4% in the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

VIG opened at $153.08 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $107.08 and a one year high of $152.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $145.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.58.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.