Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Bought by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 51.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,237 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $70,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 97.9% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 120.6% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 503 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VLO. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $74.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $50.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.67.

NYSE:VLO opened at $72.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.44 and a fifty-two week high of $84.39. The stock has a market cap of $29.62 billion, a PE ratio of -2,415.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.07.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.42. The business had revenue of $16.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.87 billion. Valero Energy’s revenue was down 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.41%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 68.77%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

