Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Acquired by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 51.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,237 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,656,664 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $376,568,000 after purchasing an additional 534,144 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,092,959 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $288,121,000 after purchasing an additional 18,290 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,516,410 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $255,493,000 after purchasing an additional 295,830 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,223,166 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $125,765,000 after purchasing an additional 151,938 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 97.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,958,215 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $110,776,000 after purchasing an additional 965,297 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VLO. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $69.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $74.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.67.

NYSE:VLO opened at $72.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.62 billion, a PE ratio of -2,415.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.44 and a fifty-two week high of $84.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.42. The business had revenue of $16.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.87 billion. Valero Energy’s revenue was down 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.41%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 68.77%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

