Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Takes $62,000 Position in Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Howard Bancorp by 509.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 3,223 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Howard Bancorp by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 13,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Howard Bancorp by 5.7% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Howard Bancorp by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 2,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Howard Bancorp by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 26,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. 55.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HBMD opened at $16.00 on Friday. Howard Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.44 and a twelve month high of $17.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.93. The company has a market capitalization of $300.51 million, a PE ratio of -19.28 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $21.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.39 million. Howard Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 5.35% and a negative net margin of 15.10%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Howard Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Howard Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Howard Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company.

About Howard Bancorp

Howard Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Howard Bank that provides commercial banking, mortgage banking, and consumer finance products and services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and other consumers. The company offers various consumer and business deposit products, including demand, money market, savings, individual retirement, and commercial and retail checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

