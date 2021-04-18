Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Takes $53,000 Position in Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 2,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greylock Xiii GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sumo Logic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $527,098,000. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sumo Logic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,581,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sumo Logic by 135.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,193,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,106,000 after purchasing an additional 686,017 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sumo Logic by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 644,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,409,000 after purchasing an additional 140,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Sumo Logic by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 522,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,920,000 after purchasing an additional 11,738 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.22.

In other news, CEO Ramin Sayar sold 150,125 shares of Sumo Logic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total transaction of $3,082,066.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Jennifer Mccord sold 3,794 shares of Sumo Logic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $75,917.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 631,613 shares of company stock worth $12,503,907 in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:SUMO opened at $19.45 on Friday. Sumo Logic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.50 and a 12 month high of $46.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.07.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $54.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.13 million. The firm’s revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Sumo Logic, Inc. will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Sumo Logic Company Profile

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

