Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Takes $35,000 Position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 120 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $120,525,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 127.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 186,410 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,577,000 after buying an additional 104,440 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 67.3% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 226,105 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $56,495,000 after buying an additional 90,937 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 810,907 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $202,613,000 after acquiring an additional 67,238 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 429,343 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $107,276,000 after buying an additional 60,774 shares during the period. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CRL. Argus upped their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Truist raised their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $256.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $346.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $250.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Charles River Laboratories International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $260.80.

NYSE CRL opened at $323.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $16.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $289.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $260.93. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a one year low of $133.57 and a one year high of $320.95.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $790.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $755.98 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 22.41%. Equities analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Michael Gunnar Knell sold 410 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.99, for a total value of $119,305.90. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,221,576.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 8,735 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.70, for a total transaction of $2,460,649.50. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 107,518 shares of company stock worth $30,932,255. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

