Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Sells 987 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 85.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 169 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 987 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Fortinet in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Fortinet by 92.0% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 217 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Fortinet in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new stake in Fortinet in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP John Whittle sold 3,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.83, for a total transaction of $550,249.91. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.74, for a total transaction of $6,749,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,061,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,022,896,142.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,231 shares of company stock valued at $11,876,249 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $206.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.02. Fortinet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.61 and a fifty-two week high of $206.15. The firm has a market cap of $33.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.35. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 48.30%. The firm had revenue of $748.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.37 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FTNT. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Fortinet from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Fortinet from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Pritchard Capital cut their price target on shares of Fortinet from $110.00 to $104.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Fortinet in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Fortinet from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortinet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.48.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

