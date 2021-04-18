Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Sells 74 Shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 25.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 74 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 54,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,993,000 after purchasing an additional 2,836 shares during the last quarter. Change Path LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 360.3% during the 4th quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 12,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 9,397 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,790,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $228,151,000 after purchasing an additional 96,126 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $115,000. 83.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SRE opened at $138.14 on Friday. Sempra Energy has a 52 week low of $112.16 and a 52 week high of $137.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $128.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.88.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.35. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 34.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th were issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. This is a boost from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 24th. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 64.90%.

Several analysts have recently commented on SRE shares. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Sempra Energy from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Sempra Energy from $159.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sempra Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.55.

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

