Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) by 42.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 331 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF were worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000.

NYSEARCA:CWB opened at $85.99 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF has a one year low of $50.50 and a one year high of $92.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $84.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.19.

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

