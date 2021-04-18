Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Makes New $52,000 Investment in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEU)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPEU. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $116,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF during the third quarter valued at $590,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF stock opened at $41.48 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.43 and its 200 day moving average is $37.12. SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF has a one year low of $27.02 and a one year high of $41.03.

