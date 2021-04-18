Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $60,000 Stock Position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) by 500.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 246 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF were worth $60,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SMH. CMC Financial Group acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,998,000. Duquesne Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,062,000. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,561,000. Signify Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $23,187,000. Finally, Marks Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $20,859,000.

SMH opened at $252.41 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $122.78 and a twelve month high of $258.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $240.33 and a 200-day moving average of $226.07.

