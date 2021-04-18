Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:PAPR)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:PAPR) by 49.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,036 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000.

Get Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - April New alerts:

PAPR opened at $28.05 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.25. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New has a 52 week low of $24.35 and a 52 week high of $28.03.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:PAPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - April New Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - April New and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.