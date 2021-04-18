Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 31,001 Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 31,001 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Globalstar by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,793,259 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 66,324 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globalstar during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Globalstar by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 476,544 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 106,161 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Globalstar by 405.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 146,288 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 117,348 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globalstar during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.99% of the company’s stock.

Globalstar stock opened at $1.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.35 and a 200-day moving average of $0.32. Globalstar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.28 and a 1 year high of $2.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.57 and a beta of 0.44.

Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Globalstar had a negative return on equity of 27.62% and a negative net margin of 98.82%. The business had revenue of $33.17 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Globalstar, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GSAT shares. TheStreet upgraded Globalstar from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered Globalstar from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $0.55 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 22nd.

Globalstar, Inc engages in the provision of mobile satellite services. It offers voice and data communications services to following markets: recreation and personal; government; public safety and disaster relief; oil and gas; maritime and fishing; natural resources, mining, and forestry; construction; utilities; and transportation.

