Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 874 Shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK) by 260.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,210 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab 1000 Index ETF were worth $48,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SCHK. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 7,682,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,257,000 after buying an additional 2,429,881 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc increased its position in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 5,332,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,369,000 after purchasing an additional 26,316 shares during the period. Kaizen Financial Strategies bought a new position in Schwab 1000 Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth $803,000. Everhart Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $739,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 173.0% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 11,838 shares in the last quarter.

SCHK stock opened at $41.55 on Friday. Schwab 1000 Index ETF has a 1 year low of $26.46 and a 1 year high of $41.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.38 and a 200 day moving average of $37.12.

