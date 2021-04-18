Utrust (UTK) Price Down 6.5% Over Last 7 Days

Utrust (CURRENCY:UTK) traded 15.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 18th. One Utrust coin can now be bought for $0.58 or 0.00001054 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Utrust has a market cap of $261.51 million and approximately $31.02 million worth of Utrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Utrust has traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.21 or 0.00067463 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.16 or 0.00020229 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001813 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $376.12 or 0.00681949 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.42 or 0.00087797 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001812 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $21.19 or 0.00038414 BTC.

About Utrust

Utrust (CRYPTO:UTK) is a coin. Its launch date was December 28th, 2017. Utrust’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,000,000 coins. The official website for Utrust is utrust.com . The Reddit community for Utrust is /r/UTRUST_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Utrust’s official Twitter account is @UTRUST_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Utrust is medium.com/utrust

According to CryptoCompare, “The UTRUST platform aims to provide the consumer protection that buyers take for granted in traditional online purchases – acting as a mediator, resolving conflicts and enabling the possibility of refunds to mitigate fraud, while shielding the merchant from crypto-market volatility. The project wants to enable fast transactions, lower fees, and low cross-border transaction friction, enabling merchants to sell to a growing worldwide audience of crypto-holders. The project aspires to 'build a payment API for marketplace integration that will become the crypto-equivalent of PayPal. “

Utrust Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Utrust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Utrust should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Utrust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

