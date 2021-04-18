USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “USA Truck, Inc. is engaged in the transportation of general commodity freight in interstate and foreign commerce. They hold authority to transport and does transport freight between all points in the continental United States, other than intrastate, and between all points in the U.S., and the Canadian provinces of Ontario and Quebec. “

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of USA Truck from a d rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, February 5th.

USA Truck stock opened at $16.73 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.04. USA Truck has a fifty-two week low of $3.50 and a fifty-two week high of $21.89. The company has a market capitalization of $148.91 million, a PE ratio of -23.56 and a beta of 2.26.

USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.28. USA Truck had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a negative return on equity of 6.07%. The firm had revenue of $158.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.40 million. On average, analysts forecast that USA Truck will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USAK. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of USA Truck during the 3rd quarter worth about $208,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in USA Truck during the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in USA Truck by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,320 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in USA Truck during the 3rd quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in USA Truck by 141.2% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 148,699 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 87,054 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.21% of the company’s stock.

About USA Truck

USA Truck, Inc operates as a truckload carrier in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Trucking and USAT Logistics. The Trucking segment offers truckload motor carrier services as a medium-haul common and contract carrier; and freight services. The USAT Logistics segment provides freight brokerage, logistics, and rail intermodal services.

