USA Compression Partners LP (USAC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.53 on May 7th

USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 16th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.525 per share by the oil and gas company on Friday, May 7th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. This is a positive change from USA Compression Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51.

USA Compression Partners has a dividend payout ratio of -1,166.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect USA Compression Partners to earn ($0.23) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -913.0%.

Shares of USAC stock opened at $16.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.19. USA Compression Partners has a fifty-two week low of $6.02 and a fifty-two week high of $16.50.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $158.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.40 million. USA Compression Partners had a positive return on equity of 4.49% and a negative net margin of 86.71%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that USA Compression Partners will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

USAC has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded USA Compression Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded USA Compression Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. USA Compression Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

