US Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) Shares Gap Up to $11.28

US Xpress Enterprises Inc (NYSE:USX)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $11.28, but opened at $11.65. US Xpress Enterprises shares last traded at $11.36, with a volume of 166 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on USX. Stephens lowered US Xpress Enterprises from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of US Xpress Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of US Xpress Enterprises from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Bank of America raised US Xpress Enterprises from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $7.50 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.29.

Get US Xpress Enterprises alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.01 and its 200-day moving average is $8.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $558.49 million, a PE ratio of -1,119.88 and a beta of 2.01.

US Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). US Xpress Enterprises had a return on equity of 4.29% and a net margin of 0.08%. The business had revenue of $455.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.43 million. Analysts forecast that US Xpress Enterprises Inc will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other US Xpress Enterprises news, insider Lisa M. Pate sold 29,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total transaction of $353,651.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 29.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of US Xpress Enterprises by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of US Xpress Enterprises by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 99,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of US Xpress Enterprises by 297.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,163 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in US Xpress Enterprises by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 4,652 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in US Xpress Enterprises by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 45,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. 37.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About US Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX)

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of truckload carrier services. It operates though the Truckload and Brokerage segments. The Truckload segment offers asset-based truckload services, including the over-the-road and dedicated contract services. The Brokerage segment is involves in non-asset based freight brokerage services.

Read More: Trading based on a resistance level

Receive News & Ratings for US Xpress Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Xpress Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.