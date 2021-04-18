Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) Shares Acquired by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) (TSE:URE) by 264.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,231 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Ur-Energy were worth $39,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ur-Energy by 99.2% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,301,677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 648,169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Ur-Energy alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN URG opened at $1.07 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.56. Ur-Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.42 and a twelve month high of $1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $202.65 million, a PE ratio of -26.75 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

In other news, Director Gary C. Huber sold 128,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.21, for a total value of $154,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 313,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $378,834.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Steven M. Hatten sold 190,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.01, for a total value of $191,940.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 372,468 shares in the company, valued at $376,192.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 777,264 shares of company stock worth $930,240. Company insiders own 6.03% of the company’s stock.

URG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Ur-Energy from $1.40 to $2.10 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ur-Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th.

About Ur-Energy

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 36,000 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Ur-Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ur-Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.