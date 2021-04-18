UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Sells 41,755 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp cut its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 750,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,755 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 13.3% of UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp owned 0.11% of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares worth $47,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VXUS. FMR LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 103,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,379,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 65.0% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 3,749 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $168,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $490,000. Finally, Wimmer Associates 1 LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.0% during the third quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 7,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ VXUS traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $65.00. 62,645 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,615,381. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $42.71 and a 1-year high of $64.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.03.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd.

