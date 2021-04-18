UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Grows Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp raised its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 21.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,220 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the period. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Sysco were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Sysco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SYY shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Sysco from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Sysco from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sysco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.56.

Shares of NYSE SYY traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $80.67. 13,519 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,339,192. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $44.17 and a 52 week high of $83.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $41.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,150.98, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $11.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.30 billion. Sysco had a positive return on equity of 39.64% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Sysco’s payout ratio is presently 89.55%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

