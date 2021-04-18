Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) Shares Acquired by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 24,062 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,218 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Unity Biotechnology were worth $126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in Unity Biotechnology by 18.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,551,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,913,000 after buying an additional 700,500 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,881,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,100,000 after acquiring an additional 179,028 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 590,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after acquiring an additional 14,468 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Unity Biotechnology by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 392,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 11,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Unity Biotechnology by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 264,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 69,282 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on UBX shares. Citigroup lowered shares of Unity Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $5.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Mizuho upped their target price on Unity Biotechnology from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Unity Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Unity Biotechnology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.21.

Shares of NASDAQ UBX opened at $5.34 on Friday. Unity Biotechnology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.72 and a 1 year high of $15.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.78. The firm has a market cap of $292.09 million, a P/E ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 0.36.

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.10. On average, analysts predict that Unity Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.66 EPS for the current year.

Unity Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to extend human health span. The company's lead drug candidates include UBX0101 that is in Phase II clinical trial for musculoskeletal/ osteoarthritis disease, as well as Phase Ib clinical trial for moderate-to-severe osteoarthritis of the knee; UBX1325, which is Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of diabetic macular edema; and UBX1967 for the treatment of ophthalmologic diseases.

