UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) PT Raised to $435.00

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from $405.00 to $435.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the healthcare conglomerate’s stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.25% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Truist raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $420.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Securities raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $404.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Mizuho raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $380.00 to $394.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $407.77.

Shares of UNH stock opened at $391.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. UnitedHealth Group has a fifty-two week low of $273.25 and a fifty-two week high of $392.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $369.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $360.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $342.73.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.93. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $70.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 619 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.90, for a total value of $200,494.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,335,001.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.32, for a total value of $1,413,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 153,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,394,673.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,619 shares of company stock worth $3,292,774. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Accredited Investors Inc. increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 12,937 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,813,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 639 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 32,485 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $12,087,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,406 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QV Investors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 48,770 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $18,146,000 after acquiring an additional 4,170 shares during the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

