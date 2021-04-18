United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) PT Raised to $80.00 at Raymond James

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of United Airlines from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of United Airlines from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of United Airlines from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of United Airlines from $54.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Airlines from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $53.45.

NASDAQ:UAL opened at $55.87 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.27. The company has a market capitalization of $18.08 billion, a PE ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.98. United Airlines has a 1-year low of $18.18 and a 1-year high of $63.70.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The transportation company reported ($7.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($6.56) by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 54.29% and a negative net margin of 19.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 68.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that United Airlines will post -26.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Gerald Laderman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $540,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,764,746. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jonathan Roitman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total transaction of $268,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,212.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,000 shares of company stock worth $1,409,060 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in United Airlines by 875.0% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 585 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Airlines during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in United Airlines by 138.7% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 716 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in United Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in United Airlines by 87.0% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 776 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. 60.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also sells fuel; and offers catering, ground handling, and maintenance services for third parties.

