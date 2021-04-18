Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Sold by Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC

Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 716 shares during the period. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Unilever by 91.7% in the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

Get Unilever alerts:

NYSE:UL traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.50. 46,849 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,289,163. Unilever PLC has a twelve month low of $49.75 and a twelve month high of $63.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.43. The company has a market capitalization of $151.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.5139 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.33%.

A number of research firms have commented on UL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Unilever has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Unilever Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

Featured Story: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.