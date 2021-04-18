UMB Bank N A MO Has $46.55 Million Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

UMB Bank N A MO cut its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 615,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,944 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy comprises about 1.1% of UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $46,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 16,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 32,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 299,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,627,000 after acquiring an additional 26,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 23,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after acquiring an additional 4,519 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEE opened at $80.94 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.65 and a 52-week high of $87.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 73.68%.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 9,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $741,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,598,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,576,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 192,680 shares of company stock worth $14,718,893. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NEE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.43.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

