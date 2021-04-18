UMB Bank N A MO Has $23.55 Million Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

UMB Bank N A MO boosted its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 138,541 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 5,727 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $23,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 243.8% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 165 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $179.71 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $166.44 and its 200-day moving average is $166.05. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.85 and a 1 year high of $180.85. The company has a market capitalization of $155.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $24.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.85 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 161.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. Analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.18%.

UPS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $201.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $184.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $200.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.32.

In other news, Director Wayne M. Hewett bought 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $159.82 per share, for a total transaction of $99,887.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 868 shares in the company, valued at $138,723.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 13,337 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total transaction of $2,129,118.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

