UMB Bank N A MO Has $17.17 Million Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

UMB Bank N A MO raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 338,219 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $17,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $971,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,903,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $484,000. Finally, Alexandria Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.73 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.78.

Featured Article: What is systematic risk?



Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.