UMB Bank N A MO Boosts Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

UMB Bank N A MO increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 960,790 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,229 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 1.7% of UMB Bank N A MO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $69,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Inscription Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 7,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 11,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TL Private Wealth raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 12,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $75.45 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.38. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84.

