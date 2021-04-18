UMB Bank N A MO Boosts Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

UMB Bank N A MO increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 271,128 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 22,296 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $14,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.0% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,398 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the third quarter valued at $320,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the third quarter valued at $89,000. tru Independence LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2,242.1% during the third quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 120,124 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,315,000 after purchasing an additional 114,995 shares during the period. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the third quarter valued at $58,000. 55.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $53.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.07 billion, a PE ratio of 106.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.61. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a one year low of $33.36 and a one year high of $57.05.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $32.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.16 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.45%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WBA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Truist lifted their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.06.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

