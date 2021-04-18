Ucore Rare Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:UURAF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Ucore Rare Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:UURAF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a drop of 30.2% from the March 15th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 194,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:UURAF opened at $1.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.76. Ucore Rare Metals has a one year low of $0.53 and a one year high of $2.36.
Ucore Rare Metals Company Profile
