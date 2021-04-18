Ucore Rare Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:UURAF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Ucore Rare Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:UURAF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a drop of 30.2% from the March 15th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 194,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:UURAF opened at $1.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.76. Ucore Rare Metals has a one year low of $0.53 and a one year high of $2.36.

Get Ucore Rare Metals alerts:

Ucore Rare Metals Company Profile

Ucore Rare Metals Inc engages in the exploration and separation of rare earth elements in Canada and the United States. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Bokan Mountain/Dotson Ridge property located on Prince of Wales Island, Alaska. The company was formerly known as Ucore Uranium Inc and changed its name to Ucore Rare Metals Inc in June 2010.

Featured Article: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for Ucore Rare Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ucore Rare Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.