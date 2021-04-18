UBS Group Analysts Give Renault (EPA:RNO) a €54.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €54.00 ($63.53) target price on Renault (EPA:RNO) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays set a €35.00 ($41.18) price objective on Renault and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €26.00 ($30.59) price target on Renault and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €69.00 ($81.18) price objective on Renault and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on shares of Renault and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €11.00 ($12.94) price target on shares of Renault and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Renault presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €39.08 ($45.98).

EPA:RNO opened at €36.13 ($42.51) on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €37.86 and a 200-day moving average of €33.34. Renault has a one year low of €73.71 ($86.72) and a one year high of €100.70 ($118.47).

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

