UBS Group Analysts Give Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) a €55.00 Price Target

Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) has been given a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 21.87% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on DWNI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €51.00 ($60.00) price objective on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €53.80 ($63.29) target price on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €46.80 ($55.06).

FRA DWNI opened at €45.13 ($53.09) on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is €40.04 and its 200 day moving average is €41.91. Deutsche Wohnen has a fifty-two week low of €30.48 ($35.86) and a fifty-two week high of €38.09 ($44.81).

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 160,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 10,580 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

