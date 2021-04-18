UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Increases Stock Position in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) by 25.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 85,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,050 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $9,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FCN. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in FTI Consulting by 328.4% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 18,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,923,000 after buying an additional 13,909 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in FTI Consulting by 0.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,546,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. purchased a new stake in FTI Consulting during the fourth quarter worth about $254,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in FTI Consulting by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in FTI Consulting during the fourth quarter worth about $545,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FTI Consulting from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Truist increased their target price on shares of FTI Consulting from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of FTI Consulting from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th.

In other FTI Consulting news, CFO Ajay Sabherwal sold 10,000 shares of FTI Consulting stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.07, for a total transaction of $1,170,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,290 shares in the company, valued at $1,555,860.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

FCN stock opened at $145.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $132.86 and a 200-day moving average of $115.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.87 and a 12 month high of $147.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.97 and a beta of 0.41.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.44. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The company had revenue of $626.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.42 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. FTI Consulting’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. Its Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation, transactions, turnaround, restructuring, and bankruptcy services. The company's Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment offers anti-corruption/anti-money laundering investigations and compliance, and data and analytics, as well as compliance, monitoring, and receivership services; cybersecurity, forensic accounting and advisory, and global risk and investigations practice; and construction solutions, dispute advisory, trial, insurance claims, health and environmental solutions, and export controls and sanctions.

