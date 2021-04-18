UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $9.70 Million Position in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) by 46.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 615,159 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 194,225 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of American Airlines Group worth $9,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its holdings in American Airlines Group by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 17,062,697 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $269,079,000 after acquiring an additional 3,865,939 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,180,935 shares of the airline’s stock worth $81,703,000 after buying an additional 518,678 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,181,194 shares of the airline’s stock worth $65,938,000 after buying an additional 715,291 shares in the last quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 457.0% during the 4th quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. now owns 2,147,420 shares of the airline’s stock worth $33,865,000 after buying an additional 1,761,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,080,484 shares of the airline’s stock worth $17,039,000 after buying an additional 37,817 shares in the last quarter. 44.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AAL. Cowen cut American Airlines Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Seaport Global Securities cut American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised American Airlines Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on American Airlines Group in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “underweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. American Airlines Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.80.

NASDAQ AAL opened at $22.03 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.92. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.25 and a 12 month high of $26.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a PE ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.82.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The airline reported ($3.86) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.11) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 64.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -19.77 earnings per share for the current year.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

