UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $8.83 Million Holdings in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 457,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,208 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $8,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STWD. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Starwood Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 925.0% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 361.3% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.57% of the company’s stock.

STWD has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starwood Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Starwood Property Trust stock opened at $25.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.72 and a 1 year high of $25.60. The company has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.64.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.04. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 35.03% and a return on equity of 11.08%. Research analysts forecast that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.53%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 112.28%.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Real Estate Property, Infrastructure Lending and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.

