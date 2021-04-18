UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $8.18 Million Stock Position in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 651,965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,924 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $8,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 297.7% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,376,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,000 shares during the period. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in MGIC Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $633,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in MGIC Investment by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,425,976 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,993,000 after acquiring an additional 728,292 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in MGIC Investment by 542.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,148,594 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,415,000 after acquiring an additional 969,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in MGIC Investment by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,772,371 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $22,244,000 after acquiring an additional 194,381 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MTG opened at $14.31 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.12. MGIC Investment Co. has a 52-week low of $5.29 and a 52-week high of $14.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.84.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $302.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.73 million. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 39.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that MGIC Investment Co. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.04%.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

